Tunisia: At least 6 killed near Algerian border

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — At least six members of Tunisia's national guard have been killed in an apparent attack by an armed group near the Algerian border.

The interior ministry said in a brief statement Sunday that six members of a national guard patrol died following a mine explosion in the west of Tunisia.

The country's official news agency, TAP, put the number of dead at nine. Citing a security official on the scene, TAP said the nine were on a patrol in two vehicles and a grenade was thrown at the first vehicle.

An exchange of gunfire followed. It was not immediately clear how many attackers there might have been or whether there were any casualties among them.