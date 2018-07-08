Train derailment in Turkey causes deaths and injuries

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say multiple cars of a train have derailed in the country's west, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.

Turkish media reported that the train left Edirne, on the border with Greece, bound for Istanbul with 360 passengers.

The Turkish prime ministry says "there are citizens who have been injured and who have lost their lives."

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency quoted the governor of Tekirdag province saying the area where the derailment happened was muddy from heavy rain. A photograph of the site showed collapsed ground under the rails.

Emergency services and military helicopters have arrived at the scene. The head of Turkey's emergency and disaster services said the muddy area was hard to reach.