Train collides with sheep in Germany, 45 animals killed

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a train has collided with a flock of sheep in southwestern Germany, killing some 45 animals.

Police in Konstanz, on the Swiss border, said none of the people on board the train — four passengers and the driver — was hurt in the accident at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It wasn't clear how the sheep ended up on the line. The train, run by Swiss operator SBB, was on a German regional service from Singen to Engen.