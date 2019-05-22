Italy: Tourist bus overturns in Tuscany, killing 1

MILAN (AP) — A double-deck bus carrying 60 tourists from eastern Europe overturned on a Tuscan highway Wednesday, killing one passenger and injuring more than dozen others, the news agency ANSA reported.

The victim, identified as a woman in her 40s, was removed from the wreckage following the accident on the Siena-Florence highway, ANSA said.

The bus was traveling from Montecantini toward Siena when it crashed through a guard rail, landing in a wooded area. It was carrying tourists from several eastern European countries and Russia who were on a tour of Italian cities.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. ANSA reported that the driver passed an alcohol blood test.