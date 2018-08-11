Toll from Greek seaside resort wildfire rises to 94

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 24, 2018, burned cars are seen outside a damaged house in Rafina, east of Athens, after wildfires raged through the holiday resorts near Greece's capital. The prime minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras pledged Thursday Aug. 9, 2018, to overhaul the national disaster response agency, as authorities publicly named all the people killed by the country's deadliest forest fire in decades. Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek health officials say the death toll from the July 23 fire at the seaside resort of Mati, near Athens, has risen to 94 after a 57-year-old woman in intensive care died of her injuries.

The Ministry of Health announced that the woman, who died Saturday morning, is the 11th person to have died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

The ministry says 31 other fire victims are still hospitalized; eight of them are still in intensive care, including five who are on life support.

Greece's fire service confirmed the number of Mati wildfire dead at 94, adding that among them "are two unidentifiable remains, with available DNA, that have not been sought by relatives."