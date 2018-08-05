The Latest: Venezuelan firefighters dispute official version

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on explosions at speech given by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (all times local):

7:10

Firefighters at the scene of an explosion that Venezuelan officials call an attack on President Nicolas Maduro are disputing the government's version of events.

Three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case say the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a building window at the site of the incident.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that several drones armed with explosives detonated near Maduro as he was delivering a speech.

He characterized it as an attack aimed at the embattled president, who was recently elected to a new term in office despite a crippling economic and humanitarian crisis.

Maduro is safe and unharmed.

4:20 p.m.

Venezuela's government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Nicolas Maduro.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast Saturday that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president.

He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government's version of events.