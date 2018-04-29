The Latest: UK minister resigns over immigration scandal

LONDON (AP) — The Latest as uproar spreads over British authorities' mistreatment of long-term legal residents from the Caribbean (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Britain has accepted the resignation of Home Secretary Amber Rudd amid countrywide outrage over authorities' mistreatment of long-term legal residents from the Caribbean.

The resignation came hours after Rudd said she would stay in her job to ensure Britain's immigration policy is "humane." But opposition politicians had demanded that she resign over what has become known as the Windrush scandal.

The furor has grown since the Guardian newspaper reported that some people who came to the U.K. from the Caribbean in the decades after World War II had recently been refused medical care in Britain or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork proving their right to reside in the country.

10:50 a.m.

Britain's interior minister is promising to ensure the country's immigration policy is "humane" as uproar spreads over authorities' mistreatment of long-term legal residents from the Caribbean.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who faced mounting pressure Sunday to resign, says she will speak Monday to the House of Commons about the immigration scandal.

The furor began when the Guardian newspaper reported that some people who came to Britain from the Caribbean in the decades after World War II have been refused medical care or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork to prove their status.

Rudd's position worsened after she said the British government didn't have targets for deporting people — only for a memo to emerge mentioning specific targets for "enforced removals."

Rudd says she didn't see the memo.