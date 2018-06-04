The Latest: Tunisia calls Italy diplomat over Salvini remark





ROME (AP) — The Latest on Italy's new populist government (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Italian ambassador to protest comments by Italy's new anti-immigration interior minister that the north African country doesn't send its gentleman overseas, but "convicts."

In a statement Monday, the Foreign Ministry expressed its "great surprise" at Matteo Salvini's comment about migration between Tunisia and Europe.

The ministry said the remark showed a "lack of understanding of diverse mechanisms of coordination between the Tunisian and Italian services dealing with this phenomenon."

During a local campaign stop in Sicily on Sunday, Salvini said Tunisia was a free and democratic country that isn't experiencing "wars, epidemics, famines or pestilence." And yet, he continued, Tunisia "isn't exporting gentlemen, it seems more often they're exporting convicts."

Salvini, who has vowed mass expulsions of migrants who don't qualify for asylum, said Monday he'd be happy to discuss the issue soon with his Tunisian counterpart.

___

___

6:35 p.m.

Russian officials have denied claims that the country has supported, let alone financed, Italy's right-wing League or any other pro-Russia parties.

Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros publicly questioned on Sunday whether the right-wing, anti-immigrant party received financing from Moscow.

Russian reaction to the rise of the new Italian government made up of the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has been relatively muted. Moscow has had good ties with previous Italian governments

The League-5-Star agenda proposes ending European Union sanctions on Russia, but Italy alone won't have power to shift the EU's stance on Russia sanctions.

Soros and League leader Matteo Salvini have long been at odds, particularly over migration policy.

___

5:00 p.m.

