Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 International rescuers team prepare to enter the cave where a young soccer team and their coach trapped by flood waters Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand. With more rain coming, Thai rescuers are racing against time to pump out water from a flooded cave before they can extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk, officials said Thursday.

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — The Latest on The Latest on the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave in northern Thailand (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The commander of Thai navy SEALs working to rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in the country's north says he believes there is "a limited amount of time" left in which to extract the boys.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning: "At first we thought that we could sustain the kids' lives for a long time where they are now, but now, many things have changed. We have a limited amount of time."

He did not elaborate. The comments came hours after a former navy SEAL working on the rescue passed out while diving and later died.

A senior army commander, Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam, says that the most pressing mission now is to provide an oxygen line to reach the kids.

___

9:45 a.m.

Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.