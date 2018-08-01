Now Playing:

An Aeromexico jetliner taking off in a blustery storm in northern Mexico smashed down into a nearby field but skidded to a stop virtually intact. All 103 people aboard were able to escape advancing flames before fire engulfed the aircraft. (Aug. 1)

Media: Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

An Illinois priest is among those who survived the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries in the Tuesday afternoon crash, but is alert and resting. He is director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The jetliner took off from the airport in Durango, Mexico, and smashed down into a nearby field. All 103 people aboard were able to escape before fire engulfed the aircraft.

  • Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP) Photo: AP / Civil Defense Office of Durango
Photo: AP
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP) less
Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Civil Defense Office of ... more
Photo: AP