The Latest: Another strong quake jolts Indonesia's Lombok

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on earthquakes that have struck Indonesia's Lombok island (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Another strong earthquake has struck near the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude quake struck Sunday night at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Late Sunday morning, a magnitude 6.3 quake struck the island, still reeling from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The morning quake caused landslides and damaged buildings, but as of Sunday night there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

___

11:40 a.m.

A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A magnitude 7.0 quake on Aug. 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.