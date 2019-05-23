Thai court blocks anti-junta politician from joining House

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has blocked the leader of a new anti-junta political party from taking his seat in Parliament while it determines whether he violated election rules.

The Constitutional Court has accepted a case against Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who is accused of breaking electoral law by holding shares in a media company. It barred him from taking his seat in the meantime.

Thanathorn has denied the accusations.

Thursday's ruling is likely to increase political tensions in Thailand, which has seen the military seize power from elected governments twice in the past 13 years and the courts regularly issue rulings that critics call biased.

Future Forward finished third in the March election and aligned itself with parties seeking to stop the ruling junta's allies from forming the government.