Tanzania scolds US for alert warning of rumors of attacks

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania's government has scolded the United States for issuing a terror alert warning American citizens about rumors of impending attacks in an area of Dar es Salaam popular with foreigners.

A foreign ministry statement issued Thursday says the alert created panic among some members of the public. It reminded the U.S. of "the importance of observing international diplomacy procedures."

Permanent Secretary Faraji Mnyepe has spoken with U.S. acting deputy chief of mission Janine Young.

The U.S. alert on Wednesday acknowledged that the embassy "has no substantiating evidence of the threat" but warned citizens to avoid crowds and be aware in the city's Masaki area.

The U.S. Embassy has not responded publicly.

An al-Qaida attack on the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and neighboring Kenya in 1998 killed more than 250 people.