Taiwan says 2 US warships sail through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's defense ministry says two U.S. warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait in the latest apparent move by Washington to challenge China's claims in the region.

A ministry statement says the ships passed through from south to north on Wednesday without incident. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, complained last month about a French ship entering Chinese territorial waters as it passed through the strait.

China maintains a more ambiguous boundary than defined by international treaty and has asserted a claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, which is contiguous with the Taiwan Strait.

Such passages through the strait by the U.S. Navy are seen as a show of support for Taiwan, a close American ally despite their lack of diplomatic relations.