Syrian TV: Israeli rocket strike kills a soldier, injures 1

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says an Israeli rocket attack has struck the country's south, killing one soldier and injuring another.

The Monday report was carried on the Syrian state TV al-Ikhbariya and said one military vehicle was also damaged. It said the rocket landed in Tal al-Shaar in Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel said it was responding after an anti-aircraft fire from Syria targeted one of its combat planes in Israeli airspace.

Syrian media had reported earlier this month two incidents in which Israeli strikes hit inside southern Syria.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.