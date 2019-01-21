Sweden: Envoys' talks 'good preparation' for Trump and Kim

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The foreign minister of Sweden says she hopes the talks between U.S., South Korean and North Korean diplomats her country is hosting "will serve as a good preparation for an upcoming summit" between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told Swedish news agency TT that experts in nuclear disarmament, economic development and regional security attended the diplomats' meeting in Sweden.

Wallstrom didn't disclose the venue or schedule for the talks.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry said Lee Do-hoon of South Korea and Steve Biegun, U.S. special envoy for North Korea negotiations, would attend "small format" talks with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Trump said Saturday he is aiming to have a second summit with Kim in late February.