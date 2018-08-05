Student protests surge in Bangladesh capital









Photo: A.M. Ahad, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Bangladeshi students participate in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the capital Dhaka from the rest of Bangladesh, as the demonstrators pressed their demand for safer roads. less Bangladeshi students participate in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have ... more Photo: A.M. Ahad, AP Image 2 of 3 Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the capital Dhaka from the rest of Bangladesh, as the demonstrators pressed their demand for safer roads. less Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of ... more Photo: A.M. Ahad, AP Image 3 of 3 Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the capital Dhaka from the rest of Bangladesh, as the demonstrators pressed their demand for safer roads. less Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of ... more Photo: A.M. Ahad, AP Student protests surge in Bangladesh capital 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of angry young people have again taken to the streets of Bangladesh's capital to demand safer streets, facing police firing tear gas and pro-government activists who attacked some with sticks and clubs.

Protests have surged across Bangladesh since two students were killed last week by speeding buses.

The pro-government activists also attacked at least five journalists on Sunday, including an Associated Press photographer who was beaten.

The protests are an embarrassment for the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of a general election due in December. Her party is blaming the main opposition for using the students to create chaos for political gains.