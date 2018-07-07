Strong quake hits near Tokyo; no injuries or damage reported

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck south of Tokyo, causing some buildings to shake in the city, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck Saturday evening 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of Ohara at a depth of 39 kilometers (24 miles). The Japan Meteorological Agency put the magnitude at 6.0.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.