7.1 magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia coast

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake hit off the Indonesian coast in the Molucca Sea early Friday, prompting a tsunami warning for nearby areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered in the sea about 140 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Ternate in North Maluku province.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency said the tsunami warning issued for North Sulawesi and North Maluku was cancelled about two hours after the quake hit.

It said a small tsunami of up to 6 centimeters (2.4 inches) occurred in North Maluku’s Ternate city about 26 minutes after the strong quake hit, and 10 centimeters (4 inches) in North Sulawesi’s Bitung town about 51 minutes after the quake.

Authorities have called on residents in North Sulawesi and North Maluku to return to their homes.

The national disaster agency said it was still gathering information on any damage that may have been caused by the earthquake.