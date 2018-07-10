Spanish judge strips Catalonia's ex-leaders of public office

















MADRID (AP) — Spain's Supreme Court is stripping six prominent Catalan politicians of public office for trying to make the northeastern region of the country independent.

Judge Pablo Llarena also ruled Tuesday that the six secessionists be sent to trial on charges of rebellion, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

Those charged include former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who is fighting extradition from Germany, and former regional Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

Llarena left it up to the Catalan regional parliament, where the rebellion defendants now are lawmakers, whether to replace them.

Llarena was tasked with investigating what took place in Catalonia in October, when Puigdemont's government disobeyed a court ban on holding a secession vote and the regional parliament unilaterally declared independence.

The events triggered Spain's most severe political crisis in decades.