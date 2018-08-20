South Sudan claims civil war is over but skepticism abounds

NYAL, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's government claims a shattering five-year civil war is finally over, but there is considerable skepticism. It wasn't helped by the sight of President Salva Kiir refusing to shake the hand of rival and rebel leader Riek Machar after they signed a power-sharing deal this month.

The idea that the two men whose rivalry has caused so much destruction in South Sudan are now in charge of finding peace has alarmed many in South Sudan and the international community.

The United States and many South Sudanese express deep concern that the fragile peace deal will end in violence as the previous one did in July 2016, with Machar fleeing his vice president post, and the country.