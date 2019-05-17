South Korean, 3 Filipinos freed after captivity in Libya

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul and Abu Dhabi say that one South Korean and three Filipinos have been released following months of captivity in Libya.

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said Friday the four, held captive by armed groups in Libya, have been released thanks to "intensive efforts" made by the UAE in coordination with the Libyan National Army.

It says the four were civilian engineers working at a desalination plant in Libya.

South Korea's presidential office issued a similar announcement. It says it thanks the UAE government for the rescue efforts.

Seoul said the 62-year-old South Korean national was freed after 315 days of captivity.

The UAE ministry said the four were airlifted to Abu Dhabi before being taken to their home countries.