Son of Brazil's Bolsonaro gives up on being ambassador to US

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian lawmaker and the son of President Jair Bolosonaro, has assumed leadership of their political party, the Social Liberal Party, in Congress' lower house.

SAO PAULO (AP) — The son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has given up on being appointed as his country's ambassador to the United States.

Eduardo Bolsonaro made the announcement Tuesday night in a speech in the Chamber of Deputies, where he has a seat.

Bolsonaro's son would have needed approval from the Senate to get the post and it had been unclear whether he would be get enough support.

Hours earlier, the 35-year-old assumed leadership of Bolsonaro's Social Liberal Party in Congress' lower house.

The party is in political turbulence, and the far-right lawmaker said staying in Brazil to help his father in Congress will be as important as being ambassador in Washington.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also said his constituents were split about him taking the ambassador position.