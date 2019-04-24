Slain German woman, son found on Spain's Tenerife island

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of a German woman and her 10-year-old son were found in a cave Wednesday in the Canary island of Tenerife and the boy's father has been arrested, Spain's Civil Guard said.

The search began Tuesday, when local hikers found a 5-year-old boy near the town of Adeje. Spain's Europa Press reported that, speaking through a translator, the boy said his father had taken the family to a cave and attacked them but he had escaped after seeing large quantities of blood.

Police arrested the 43-year-old father, who was also German, in his apartment in downtown Adeje. He refused to say where the rest of his family was, the private news agency reported.

The man had reportedly moved to the island on a permanent basis. The woman and their two sons had arrived on Monday to visit.

More than 100 emergency workers and police, aided by helicopters, participated in the search operation for the missing. The mother and son were finally found Wednesday afternoon in a cave between two ravines at the base of the Teide volcano, which towers over Tenerife island, the Civil Guard said.

The bodies had signs of violence, Spain's leading newspaper El País reported, citing anonymous investigation sources.

A local court that specializes in crimes against women has taken charge of the case and sealed the investigation.

The volcanic Tenerife island in the Atlantic Ocean is a popular holiday destination.

Violence against women is a persistent problem in Spain, where more than 990 women have died at the hands of their partners or former partners since 2003, when official Spanish records on such slayings began.