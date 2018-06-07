Sister of Dutch queen dies in Argentina

Photo: HOGP, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this October 20 2007 photo, released by the Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima poses with Princess Ariane on her lap, beside King Willem-Alexander, center right, and their daughters Princess of Orange Catharina-Amalia, bottom left, and Princess Alexia, bottom right, on the top row from left, Tijo Baron Collot d'Escury, the Queen's sister Ines Zorreguieta, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Valeria Delger and Antoine Friling, pose for a family picture taken on the baptism Princess Ariane of in The Hague, Netherlands. Argentine officials say the youngest sister of Queen Maxima of Holland, Ines Zorreguieta, has been found dead Thursday, June 7, 2018, in her Buenos Aires apartment. (Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands via AP) less In this October 20 2007 photo, released by the Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima poses with Princess Ariane on her lap, beside King Willem-Alexander, center right, and their ... more Photo: HOGP, AP Sister of Dutch queen dies in Argentina 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The youngest sister of Queen Maxima of Holland has been found dead in her apartment in Argentina's capital.

The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta, presumably of suicide, was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House's communications department. She said in an email that no further details were available.

Investigating prosecutors in Argentina said that Zorreguieta was found dead on Wednesday evening by her mother and a friend, who called 911. They also said that there are no signs of foul play, and that they are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Zorreguieta was a psychologist who once worked for an office on social policies at the president's office. She had also worked for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires province and at a United Nations office in Panama.

Maxima had a close relationship with her youngest sister, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding to Willem-Alexander, and a godmother to Ariane, the third child of the Dutch royals.

Her father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, died last year in Buenos Aires at age 89.

__

Associated Press writer Victor Caivano contributed to this report.