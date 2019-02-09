Serbs protest populist President Vucic for 10th week

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people have marched in Serbia's capital of Belgrade to protest populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who is showing signs of nervousness after 10 consecutive weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

The protests, which have spread outside of Belgrade, accuse Vucic of stifling free media and democracy in the Balkan country. He denies the accusations and media under his control have called the protesters Western stooges.

Vucic is a former extreme pro-Russian nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to join the European Union.

The protests started after thugs beat up an opposition politician in November.

The demonstrators on Saturday jeered in front of the state TV and Politika newspaper headquarters, which are firmly under Vucic's control.

Vucic is currently touring Serbia in an effort to dampen rising popular dissatisfaction with his rule.