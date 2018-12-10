Serbia court sentences drug lord to 15 years in prison

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has sentenced a Balkan drug lord to 15 years in prison for smuggling 5.7 tons of cocaine from South America to Europe.

The Organized Crime court ruled on Monday that Darko Saric was guilty of leading a criminal organization that smuggled cocaine from Colombia, Argentina and Uruguay to Western Europe in 2008 and 2009.

Saric, 49, was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years in prison but that verdict was overturned and a new trial was held. Saric has maintained he was innocent since his arrest in 2014.

The court also sentenced Saric's gang members to jail terms ranging from several months to 15 years.

In October 2009, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents helped intercept a shipment of 2.7 tons of cocaine organized by Saric's gang near Uruguay's coast.