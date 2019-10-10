Seoul says unclear if North will air World Cup qualifier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it's unclear if North Korea will allow a live broadcast when it hosts the South's national soccer team for a World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang next Tuesday.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Thursday that the North has been ignoring South Korean calls for discussions on broadcasting the game live and allowing South Korean spectators to attend.

The North has severed virtually all diplomatic activity and cooperation with the South amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korea's Korea Football Association said last month it had been informed by the Asian Football Confederation that North Korea will host its Group H game against the South as scheduled.