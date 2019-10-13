Scorsese says he's open-minded about Netflix film revolution

LONDON (AP) — Martin Scorsese said Sunday he's keeping an open mind about the cinema "revolution" sparked by the rise of video streaming services, as his Netflix-backed mafia epic "The Irishman" closed the London Film Festival .

The director said the rise of streaming platforms was "an even bigger revolution than sound brought to cinema" because it "opens up the original conception of what a film is" and how it should be seen.

Scorsese told reporters he thought it was still important that movies be experienced communally.

"Homes are becoming theatres too but it's a major change and I think one has to keep an open mind," he said.

"The Irishman" — about the reflections of a former Jimmy Hoffa associate and hitman — is due to have a theatrical run from Nov. 1 before its Nov. 27 release on Netflix.

Scorsese took the project to Netflix after other studios turned it down, partly due to its length and the expensive de-aging digital effects used to make stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci appear decades younger.

Scorsese said the CGI effects, which have come in for some criticism, were simply "an evolution of makeup."

"You accept certain norms in make-up — you know he's not that old, she's not that young," he said. "You accept the illusion."

The 209-minute film is Sunday's closing night gala for the 12-day London festival.

On Saturday the festival awarded its best film prize to Colombian director Alejandro Landes' child soldier thriller "Monos."

The first feature prize went to French director Mati Diop's Senegal-set drama "Atlantics," and the documentary award was won by Rubika Shah for "White Riot," the story of the 1970s British movement Rock Against Racism.

"Fault Line" by Iran's Soheil Amirsharifi won the short film trophy.