Saudi envoy blasts UN expert's report on Khashoggi killing

GENEVA (AP) — A top Saudi diplomat has lashed out at an independent United Nations expert's searing report alleging that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying it was based on "prejudice and pre-fabricated ideas."

Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil alleged that special rapporteur Agnes Callamard failed to follow proper procedures and used "non-credible articles or sources" in her 101-page report made public last week.

Alwasil did not elaborate in his 2-minute remarks at the Human Rights Council.

Callamard, sitting at the council podium to present her report, retorted that her methodology respected precedent and said it was not based on media reports.

She also said she had not received any responses in writing from Saudi authorities.