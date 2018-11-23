Saudi crown prince in UAE, first trip abroad since Khashoggi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has begun his first tour abroad since facing international pressure over the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

The prince is visiting the kingdom's closest ally, the United Arab Emirates. Prince Mohammed was received in the UAE by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed late on Thursday.

The UAE's state-run news agency reported Friday that the two discussed "brotherly and strategic ties."

The two countries, at war in Yemen against Shiite Houthi rebels there since 2015, are expected to take part in U.N.-led peace talks in Sweden next month.

The crown prince is next scheduled to visit Bahrain and Egypt as part of his tour, before coming face-to-face with world leaders in Argentina Nov. 30 for the two-day Group of 20 summit.