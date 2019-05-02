Saudi Arabia responding to Iran oil tanker emergency

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it is responding to an emergency involving an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Jiddah.

The kingdom said early Thursday it received a distress call from the Happiness I over an "engine failure and the loss of control."

It said the vessel had a crew of 26 soldiers, including 24 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.

It described the ship's position as some 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Jiddah.

Saudi authorities said various government agencies were involved in the operation, including those who handle environmental protection.

There were no other details immediately offered. Iranian state media did not immediately report the incident.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are chief Mideast rivals. Iran now faces increased pressure from the U.S. over its oil sales.