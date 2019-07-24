  • South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast Thursday, July 25, 2019. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan. Photo: SFGATE

    South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast Thursday, July 25, 2019. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan.

    less

    South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast Thursday, July 25, 2019. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near

    ... more
    Photo: SFGATE
Photo: SFGATE
Image 1 of / 32

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 32

South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast Thursday, July 25, 2019. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan.

less

South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast Thursday, July 25, 2019. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near

... more
Photo: SFGATE

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday.

It said the projectiles flew 430 kilometers