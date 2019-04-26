SAS pilots in Scandinavia strike; 673 flights canceled

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Pilots for Scandinavian Airlines have launched an open-ended strike following the collapse of pay negotiations, forcing the company to cancel virtually all its flights.

The carrier said talks on a new collective bargaining agreement with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company's pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, collapsed early Friday.

SAS canceled 673 flights for Friday, affecting 72,000 passengers.

Talks have mainly centered on salary increases and working hours. SAS spokeswoman Karin Nyman said the pilots' demands "would have very negative consequences for the company."

The company said the strike doesn't include flights operated by SAS partner airlines, making up approximately 30% of its departures, and is not expected to affect other airlines' departures and arrivals.