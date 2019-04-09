Russia seeks to protect its interests in the Arctic, FM says

In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, a Russian solder stands guard as Pansyr-S1 air defense system on the Kotelny Island, part of the New Siberian Islands archipelago located between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea, Russia. Russia has made reaffirming its military presence in the Arctic the top priority amid an intensifying international rivalry over the region that is believed to hold up to one-quarter of the planet's undiscovered oil and gas. less In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, a Russian solder stands guard as Pansyr-S1 air defense system on the Kotelny Island, part of the New Siberian Islands archipelago located between the Laptev Sea ... more Photo: Vladimir Isachenkov, AP Photo: Vladimir Isachenkov, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Russia seeks to protect its interests in the Arctic, FM says 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russia's foreign minister says military deployments in the Arctic are intended to protect national interests.

Speaking Tuesday at the Arctic forum in St. Petersburg, Sergey Lavrov said that "we ensure the necessary defense capability in view of the military-political situation near our borders." He charged that a recent NATO exercise in Norway was openly directed against Russia.

Russia, the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway have all been trying to assert jurisdiction over parts of the Arctic as shrinking polar ice creates new opportunities for resource exploration and new shipping lanes.

The Russian military has revamped and modernized a string of Soviet-era military bases across the polar region, looking to protect its hold on the region believed to hold up to one-quarter of the Earth's undiscovered oil and gas.