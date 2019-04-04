Rome moves Roma families from housing project after protests

Police officers stand group of people during a protest organized by two far-right groups, Casa Pound and Forza Nuova, against the arrival of Roma families, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi says there will be an investigation on charges of inciting racial hatred against the perpetrators of a violent protest against the arrival of Roma families at government-run housing. (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP) less Police officers stand group of people during a protest organized by two far-right groups, Casa Pound and Forza Nuova, against the arrival of Roma families, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Rome ... more Photo: Claudio Peri, AP Photo: Claudio Peri, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Rome moves Roma families from housing project after protests 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ROME (AP) — Rome city authorities have begun moving several Roma families out of a public housing project in a Rome suburb after violent protests by neo-fascist groups threatened their safety.

Far-right protesters from the neo-fascist party Forza Nuova screamed insults and threw objects at a van that removed several people late Wednesday. Some did a raised-arm fascist gesture known as the "Roman salute" and sang the Italian national anthem. Some neighbors turned out and applauded the Roma families' departure.

Mayor Virginia Raggi described a "very heavy climate of hatred" during a Tuesday evening protest allegedly incited by two far-right groups, Casa Pound and Forza Nuova, against the arrival of the Roma families on the outskirts of Rome.

Raggi said the families, including 33 children, were being placed elsewhere in the meantime.