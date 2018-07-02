Romanian lawmakers agree to ease official misconduct penalty

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A parliamentary committee in Romania has approved a bill that would redefine official misconduct, a move criticized by the country's anti-corruption prosecutors.

Lawmakers on the committee voted 13-7 on Monday to make the charge of abuse of power in office only applicable to public officials whose actions directly benefit themselves or a close relative.

Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate says 215 cases it sent to trial last year would likely result in acquittals, if the proposal becomes law.

The agency noted that the new definition would preclude prosecuting an office-holder who illegally awards a public contract to a political party colleague or a friend, or who illegally hands over state-owned real estate.

The draft law also proposes lowering the maximum prison sentence for official misconduct from seven years to five years.