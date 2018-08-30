Rights group sees blocked aid to Myanmar Kachin as war crime

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A human rights group says Myanmar has deliberately obstructed aid deliveries to civilians in Kachin and northern Shan states and that such actions may amount to war crimes.

A government offensive that has displaced thousands in recent months has renewed concerns Myanmar's army is creating a crisis in Kachin similar to the one caused by its violence against Rohingya Muslims.

Fortify Rights said Thursday civilians displaced by the Kachin violence suffered avoidable health-related deaths and had uncertain access to food.

Fortify Rights chief executive Matthew Smith said in a statement accompanying the group's report, "This may amount to a war crime, giving even more reason for the U.N. Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court."

Fortify Rights said Myanmar authorities should allow aid groups to deliver relief.