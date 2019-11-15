Rights group: Bosnian migrant camp “dangerous and inhumane”

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A prominent human rights group is warning that migrants trying to reach Western Europe are living in “dangerously cold and harsh conditions” in Bosnia, where tensions have mounted over the influx of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty.

The Doctors Without Borders group on Friday warned that the improvised Vucjak refugee camp in northwestern Bosnia does not meet minimum living standards, describing it as a “dangerous and inhumane place.”

Bosnia has been overwhelmed by the influx of thousands of people fleeing violence or poverty in their home countries. Most migrants flock to the northwest section of the Balkan country, which borders European Union member Croatia.

This has led to tensions in the border region, with local authorities there demanding that other parts of the country share the migrant burden.