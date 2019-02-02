Report: Iran's president supports Venezuela's government

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's official IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani has his expressed support for Venezuelan embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

IRNA's report on Saturday says Rouhani met with the Venezuelan envoy to Tehran, Carlos Alcala Cordones, and voiced his support for Maduro's government.

"We believe the people of Venezuela though unity and standing by the government will defuse the pressures by Washington," Rouhani is quoted as saying.

Rouhani describes what he termed as U.S. intervention in Venezuela's internal affairs as "very ugly."

"Americans basically oppose popular revolution and independent nations," added Rouhani, according to the report.

Iran has been a key supporter of Venezuela's government since 1999 when the late populist President Hugo Chavez came to power in Caracas.

Both countries are members of OPEC and have had numerous economic agreements.