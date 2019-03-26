Report: 2 officers wounded in dispute at Turkish airport

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish media report says a police officer fired a gun at a colleague at Kayseri Airport in central Turkey and then turned the weapon on himself or herself.

The privately-owned DHA news agency said the two officers were wounded in the shootings on Tuesday at the airport's domestic departures terminal. The news agency says both were hospitalized.

DHA says the officers had gotten into a dispute before one of them shot the other and then tried to take his or her own life. The officers' genders and other details weren't immediately available.