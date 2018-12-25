Report: Carbon monoxide fumes kill French tourists in Italy

ROME (AP) — An Italian news agency is reporting that two French tourists have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in northwest Italy.

The ANSA news agency said the 57-year-old tourists were found dead on Tuesday in a two-room house in Monterosso Grana, a small mountain town near Cuneo, in the Piedmont region that borders France.

It quoted rescue crew as saying one of the two wood-burning stoves in the house was lit when they arrived and carbon monoxide saturated the rooms.

The identities of the tourists weren't immediately released.