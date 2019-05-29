https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/Report-Boat-capsizes-in-Danube-in-Budapest-34-13904452.php
Report: Boat capsizes in Danube in Budapest, 34 on board
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian media say a boat has capsized in the Danube River in Budapest, with 34 people on board, including passengers and personnel.
State news wire MTI says rescuers are at the scene near Hungary's parliament, including a fire boat.
Some people have been rescued and a search is underway for others.
