Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on

George Stevens Jr., now 87, was a child when his Dad left to cover the war. Only after his father's death, decades later, did he discover reels of the color film in storage. "I was sitting alone, and on the screen came images of a gray day and rough seas and a large ship and barrage balloons up in the sky. And I realized it was D-Day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories, as veterans and world leaders prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day next week.

They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death.

Following Allied troops through Europe, Stevens made black-and-white films for General Dwight Eisenhower that are central to Americans' historical memory of World War II, and were even used as evidence in Nazi war crimes trials.

But Stevens also shot 16-millimeter color film for himself of the same events, creating a kind of personal video journal of his experiences.

His son described to The Associated Press the shock of discovering the reels, which serve as a powerful reminder of the war's impact and its heroes as those who witnessed the war are dying out.