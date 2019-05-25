Ramaphosa takes oath as South Africa's president

African National Congress party (ANC) supporters gather for the swearing-in ceremony for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on the corruption that contributed to the ruling ANC' s weakest election showing in a quarter-century.

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a five-year term as South Africa's president.

He took the oath of office on Saturday in front of some 30,000 people at a stadium in the capital, Pretoria.

It followed his ruling African National Congress party's 57.5% victory in this month's election. It was the party's weakest election showing since the ANC took power at the end of the harsh system of apartheid in 1994.

Ramaphosa first took office last year after former president Jacob Zuma was pressured to resign amid corruption scandals that damaged public faith in the ANC.

Ramaphosa has apologized to South Africans and vowed to continue the fight against government corruption that has damaged the economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa.