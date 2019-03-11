Rainstorms kill at least 12 in greater Sao Paulo area

Vehicles are stuck in a flooded street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, March 11, 2019. According to The Sao Paulo state fire department, heavy rains caused the deaths of at least 11 people in and around Brazil's largest city, including a 1-year-old baby. less Vehicles are stuck in a flooded street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, March 11, 2019. According to The Sao Paulo state fire department, heavy rains caused the deaths of at least 11 people in and around Brazil's ... more Photo: Andre Penner, AP Photo: Andre Penner, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Rainstorms kill at least 12 in greater Sao Paulo area 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rains deluged Brazil's biggest city, causing flooding and other damage that resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people, authorities said Monday. Six people were reported injured.

Sao Paulo's emergency center said it rained in one day almost a third of all precipitation expected for the entire month of March. Several roads were blocked by mud and destroyed furniture in different parts of the city.

The Sao Paulo state fire department said four people died when a house collapsed in the city of Ribeirao Pires, on the outskirts of the megalopolis.

It also said two people drowned in flooding of the Tamanduatei River and another died in Sao Bernardo do Campo. Other victims died in the cities of Embu das Artes, Santo Andre and Sao Caetano.

Heavy rain began falling Sunday night and more was expected.

Gov. Joao Doria told Sao Paulo residents to stay home if they were in safe areas, but move as quickly as possible if they were not.

"Between losing the shack and life, choose life," Doria said on the BandNews television channel.