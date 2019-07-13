Quake in southern Philippines injures 25, damages 2 churches

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say a moderately strong earthquake struck in the southern Philippines as people slept before dawn, injuring at least 25 villagers and damaging several houses, two churches, a public market and a fire station.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the magnitude 5.5 quake struck Saturday about 7 kilometers (4 miles) southeast of Carrascal town in Surigao del Sur province and was felt in outlying provinces. Aftershocks have been detected.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council says a Catholic church's ceiling crumbled in Surigao del Sur's Carmen town and another church in Lanuza town sustained "major damage," while several houses reported cracks and damage. A public market was damaged in Carmen and a small fire station collapsed in Madrid town.