Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar's Defense Ministry says two warplanes have collided on a training mission.

The ministry did not identify the types of aircraft involved in Wednesday's collision.

It says the pilots were safe after ejecting, without elaborating.

Qatar, a small nation on the Arabian Peninsula, has been targeted by a four-nation boycott for over two years now over a political dispute.

Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts U.S. Central Command's forward headquarters. U.S. Air Force officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.