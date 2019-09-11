Polish parliament to be suspended until after election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's parliament is taking an unprecedented recess until after the October election on a motion from the ruling party that has raised questions about its intentions.

The last session of the outgoing parliament opened Wednesday and it will include a no-confidence vote on the justice minister. Parliament will then recess starting Thursday until Oct. 15-16.

The ruling Law and Justice party argues this is to give more campaign time to the lawmakers, but the opposition is suspicious this may mean the party is planning some unexpected moves after the Oct. 13 election.

It will be the first time under democracy that Poland's outgoing lawmakers convene after an election.

The vote on the justice minister's future is planned for Wednesday night.