Police use tear gas in Paris to control May Day protesters

Riot police patrol during a May Day demonstration in Paris, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. French authorities announced tight security measures for May Day demonstrations, with the interior minister saying there was a risk that "radical activists" could join anti-government yellow vest protesters and union workers in the streets of Paris and across the country.

PARIS (AP) — Brief scuffles between police and protesters have broken out in Paris as thousands of people gather for May Day rallies under tight security measures.

Police used tear gas to control the crowd gathering near Paris' Montparnasse train station. AP reporters saw groups of hooded, black-clad people shouting anti-police slogans, mixing with other protesters wearing yellow vests or waving union flags.

French authorities have warned "radical activists" may join the Paris demonstration and renew scenes of violence that marked previous yellow vest protests and May Day demonstrations in the past two years.

More than 7,400 police are deployed in Paris.

Yellow vests have joined the traditional May Day union march to show their common rejection of French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.